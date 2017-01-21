OVI charge a familiar one to Sandusky man pulled over in Toledo

A Sandusky man was booked into the Lucas County Jail after being charged with his 12th OVI offense.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnnie W. Cross III, 58, was stopped for a traffic violation on Main St. near Starr Ave. in east Toledo on Thursday.

Cross was charged with felony OVI, disobeying a traffic control device and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Cross is scheduled to appear in the Toledo Municipal Court on January 27.

