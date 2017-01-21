Two injured in Hancock County crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Liberty Township.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on SR 12 near CR 9.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Mark Greiner, 49, was driving east on SR 12 in his 2015 Dodge Ram.

He stopped for traffic in front of him and was hit from behind by a 2016 Ford pickup driven by 18-year old Brooke Peplinski.

Greiner and his passenger Jacquelyn Greiner, 39, were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Peplinski was treated on the scene and released by EMS. Her two passengers were not injured.

All involved were wearing their seat belts.

Peplinski was issued a citation for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

