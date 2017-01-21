Two injured in Hancock County crash

Some patchy frost is possible overnight. Delays are not expected in the morning. An east wind is likely Tuesday. It will warm into the 70s across most of the area, in the 60s along the immediate lakeshore areas.More >>
Some patchy frost is possible overnight. Delays are not expected in the morning. An east wind is likely Tuesday. It will warm into the 70s across most of the area, in the 60s along the immediate lakeshore areas.More >>
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.More >>
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.More >>
Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer has been jailed following a crash involving several vehicles that killed two men and critically injured a woman in southeastern Michigan.More >>
Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer has been jailed following a crash involving several vehicles that killed two men and critically injured a woman in southeastern Michigan.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A major company already established in our area will soon begin a large construction project and create 160 new jobs.More >>
A major company already established in our area will soon begin a large construction project and create 160 new jobs.More >>
The University of Toledo has been selected for a national leadership project for student-athletes and coaches focused on sexual assault prevention.More >>
The University of Toledo has been selected for a national leadership project for student-athletes and coaches focused on sexual assault prevention.More >>
.Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.More >>
Preventing kids from showing up in the emergency room is the idea behind a new trauma outreach education program.More >>
Toledo Express Airport isn't just for traveling anymore. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office has moved one of its substations there, to better serve Western Lucas County.More >>
Toledo Express Airport isn't just for traveling anymore. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office has moved one of its substations there, to better serve Western Lucas County.More >>
If you travel along Detroit Avenue, you’re probably wondering when the construction be over.More >>
If you travel along Detroit Avenue, you’re probably wondering when the construction be over.More >>