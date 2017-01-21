Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump

Some patchy frost is possible overnight. Delays are not expected in the morning. An east wind is likely Tuesday. It will warm into the 70s across most of the area, in the 60s along the immediate lakeshore areas.More >>
A new book by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) looks at what Kasich calls the positivity of his presidential campaign compared with the election cycle's negativity.
Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer has been jailed following a crash involving several vehicles that killed two men and critically injured a woman in southeastern Michigan.
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth Day
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went dark
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley Park
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the network
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Wednesday
