ODOT employees on litter patrol flag down woman driving wrong way on I-475

Two ODOT employees helped a woman driving in the wrong lane get turned around earlier this month.

According a Facebook post by ODOT - Toledo District 2, Keith Riley and Terry Norris were doing litter patrol on eastbound I-475 when they spotted a woman driving the wrong way towards them.

The men waved the woman down as she realized she had been driving in the wrong lane.

“We had to get her to stop,” said Keith Riley, Highway Technician 3, Northwood Outpost.

The woman drove towards the safety lights of the ODOT employee’s truck.

“She got more nervous as she got up to us. I think she realized she did something wrong,” said Trey Norris, Highway Technician 2, Northwood Outpost.

The two men helped her turn her vehicle around with hand signals and pointed her in the right direction.

Toledo Police Department took over the situation from there.

