Local doctor on lead poisoning in children: "The damage is irreversible"

Dr. Ateeq Haseeb, a pediatric neurologist at St. Vincent Mercy Children's Hospital, says he sees one, sometimes two children a month that are poisoned by lead.

He says once those children are sickened by lead, there's no way to reverse the affects.

Dr. Haseeb says to understand what lead can do to a developing brain think of a paper towel being stained by a drink. The towel may dry out, but it stays discolored.

"The elevated lead levels, once they stain the brain, they stain the brain, they cause the damage. The damage is irreversible," said Dr. Haseeb.

Homes built before 1978 are likely to have lead-based paint.

Dr. Haseeb says the most common way a child gets poisoned is by eating chipped paint.

They can also ingest lead through dust, as children touch things and put their fingers in their mouths.

"Many people don't know it, they don't know the harmful affects," said Dr. Haseeb.

"If the child is hyperactive or not getting milestones, not everyone brings it to the attention of the physician. It takes a long time before it's diagnosed, but by that time the damage is done," said Dr. Haseeb.

Dr. Haseeb says in addition to neurological effects like delayed learning and seizures, a lead poisoned child could also be constipated.

He says there's no such thing as a safe amount. "Any level is not good because it is going to cause damage to the brain," said Dr. Haseeb.

That's why it's important to get your home checked for lead.

Dr. Haseeb says he supports Toledo's lead safe ordinance, which requires landlords who own certain properties to undergo lead inspections and register as lead safe.

"Treat every child as your child, and unless you do that you will not feel that 'I need to get these levels tested,'" said Dr. Haseeb. "Get the levels tested before you rent out the homes."

