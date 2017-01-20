Toledoans take to streets for peaceful unity march on Friday

The march was been peaceful and positive, with no negative protesting (Source: WTOL)

There was a large and loud show of unity on Friday, hours after Donald Trump took office.

A march organized by the YWCA of Northwest Ohio attracted 500 people from thirty local organizations.

The march began in International Park, crossed the Martin Luther King Bridge and ended up at Trinity Episcopal Church in Downtown Toledo.

The Unity March was part of the nationwide Women’s Day events sweeping the country to coincide with the Inauguration of Mr. Trump.

“We have been concerned all through this political campaign season about the division that’s affecting our community members. We want to bring everyone together,” said Penny Tullis of the YWCA.

Marchers say this is not an anti-Trump protest.

But they worry about the mood of the country.

“It’s scary” says Christopher Mann.

Helen Grubb agreed.

“It gives me chills,” said Helen.

Marchers urged tolerance over hate.

“My message here is when we work together we’re stronger,” said Amy Lavetter.

Other Women’s Day Marches are scheduled Saturday in Ann Arbor and Adrian, Michigan and in Lakeside.

