Cold water rescue techniques covered at Toledo Fire and Rescue training

Toledo Fire and Rescue practiced training for water and ice activity at a local lake on Friday afternoon.

The training took place at Hecklinger Pond in East Toledo.

Equipment was used to help prepare the officers for any kind of scenario.

In Friday's training crews covered cold water rescue techniques.

Officials wanted to make sure everyone is aware how unsafe the ice can be, especially with the weather being warmer than normal for January.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.