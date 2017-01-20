Lucas County changes booking photo policy for Muslim women

A policy change at the Lucas County Jail will change the way Muslim women are photographed so it doesn't violate their beliefs.

Policy changes were borrowed from state protocol in Dearborn Michigan policy, a city with a large Muslim population.

Staff wants to protect everyone's religious freedoms. Officers can only remember one instance in the past few years but they want to make changes so it doesn’t happen again.

A booking photo is public record.

Dave Fradel, helped write the policy. He says instead of being asked to remove their hijab for the photo, Muslim women will be able to change their head wear.

After they're in custody, in the presence of only female officers, women will change into a white department issued head scarf.

The change helps protect them in case their picture gets out, or published by a crime magazine or website.

