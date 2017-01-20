Jury selection to begin Monday in Ciboros rape trial

Friday was the final hearing for Timothy and Esten Ciboro, a week before the father and son are set to defend themselves against charges that they held family members hostage and raped them.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to take place on Monday.

The case is a unique one as the two defendants will be representing themselves, although attorneys will be on standby in case it’s determine they can no longer handle the job.

The state plans to call 13 witnesses.

Esten told the judge on Friday he may call one witness.

All of these witnesses, including the alleged victims who reported the men to police, will be questioned by the Ciboros.

This case has received a lot of attention from the media although both sides believe an impartial jury can be selected.

Prosecuting attorney Frank Spryszak sees the main problem with Monday's jury selection being the lack of experience of Timothy and Esten Ciboro in a court of law.



"I think the difficult aspect of the case is that we will have two individuals who have never tried a case and have no legal experience and they will have a difficult time with the procedures and what type of questions to ask so were anticipating jury selection will take the entire day on Monday,” said Frank Spryszak.

The judge says she does plan to pull from a pool of 75 jurors to be one of the 12 men or woman on the jury or an alternate.

