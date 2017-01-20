Andersons reminds customers that stores aren't closed yet

The mood around town and throughout the Andersons' store locations has been somber at best a week after the company announced their closing down their retail operations.

Company leaders remind customers the stores aren't closed yet. They still have commitments to their distributors and customers that they plan to honor.

"We plan on staying in business through the spring. We have supply relationships with lawn and garden suppliers that we've been doing business with for 50 years," said Dan Anderson, President of Andersons Retail Operations.

The food supply will also stay pretty much unchanged through Easter.

Then things will start to look a little different, but that's just the nature of the business.

"This retail business, when you've got 4 stores, is tough to compete and that's what we have going on here, is one competitive market," said Anderson.

The good news for the company is retail is not their core business.

"The general public knows the Andersons a lot for the retail business. So we've been really proud of our retail operation, I think we've done a good job. But it's a small fraction of this company," said Anderson.

It was not a decision that was taken lightly. Many were affected.

Mr. Anderson says you don't know what to expect in situations like this, but customers have been incredibly gracious.

"People are coming in to look up their favorite sales person here or their favorite cashier. We've just had an outpouring, it's been really humbling," said Mr. Anderson.

Since Andersons announced its closure a week ago branded merchandise has almost sold out.

It seems people want to take a little piece of the store with them, before it goes.

