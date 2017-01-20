Local Republicans excited for Trump inauguration; Democratic leader calls it "sad day"

Democratic leader Josh Hughes says the day is one of "mourning"; Trump supporter Ron May says Trump can be trusted (Source: WTOL)

While some local voters went to Washington DC for Donald Trump’s inauguration, most stayed home and watched it on TV.

Local Republicans and Democrats marked the historic moment in different ways.

Trump supporter Louise Torgerson couldn't hold back the tears as she watched the inauguration from the Lucas County Republican headquarters.

Torgerson joined about 15 other Republicans to watch Trump take the oath of office.

When he took the oath of office, Torgerson cried.

She explained that she was really worried the nation would not survive the bitter campaign.

“I feel that a lot of people liked the other candidate more than they loved their country. You know, I love Mr. Trump but I love my country more," said Torgerson.

Ron May met the new President three times during the campaign and had his flag signed by him.

“He wasn't a politician and I don't think he'll ever be a politician. He will always be himself. And when he says he's going to do something, he'll do it,” said May.



Republican party chairman Jon Stainbrook said several of the supporters had helped with the campaign in Lucas County.

“As his hand was on the Bible, all I could think about was finally the time is here, we have a Republican president back in the White House. It's a great day for us,” said Stainbrook.



But Democratic party chairman Josh Hughes had scheduled a lunch meeting instead of watching the swearing in.

“It's a, quite frankly, sad day. I'm jokingly wearing black, in mourning. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Trump,” said Hughes. “So I suppose it's a combination of both. I have other plans and I don't want to make arrangements to watch it.”

Hughes said there’s no time for democrats to stay upset.

With the city mayoral and council races, it will be a busy year. And he’s already looking ahead to the 2018 Ohio Governor’s race and the midterm Congressional elections.

