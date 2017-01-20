Inauguration Day becomes lesson in democracy for local students

Many students at St. Francis de Sales and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo weren't old enough to vote in November, but they still felt it was important to watch history unfold on inauguration day.

"It's a pretty controversial election, so I definitely think that we're part of history watching this," said St. Francis Senior Thomas Michel.

Michel is one of a couple dozen students studying theology at St. Francis de Sales who paused to watch as President Donald Trump took the oath of office on Friday.

He says he's learned from a tumultuous campaign season, unity is important, as highlighted in President Trump's speech.

"I wasn't a supporter of Trump, but now that he's elected, I think it's best that we support him as much as we can because we're all on the same boat. If the captain makes us go down, we're sinking with him," says Michel.

It's a lesson his teacher, Father Rudi Schwarzkopf, was hoping his students would learn.

"How contentious the election was and everything leading up to that, in many ways to be a people of hope, especially since this is a theology class, to be that people of hope," said Schwarzkopf.

Father Schwarzkopf says it was important for his students to watch the inauguration to see, and show the world, what a peaceful transition of power looks like.

So many students were interested in watching the inauguration at Notre Dame Academy that a second classroom had to be opened up, and some students even ended up sitting on the floor.

Sadie Kaplan, president of the Current Events Club, say she's not surprised.

Kaplan says the inauguration watch party wasn't about the parties, but about watching a democracy.

She says she knew it would be well attended because the students at Notre Dame Academy are interested in what's going on.

"Young people can be underestimated in their appreciation for the country and what goes on and, like I said, I'm not really surprised because there's always been a political dialogue that's been encouraged and this just reaffirms it; it's just another example," said Kaplan.

Kaplan says this wasn't her first watch party and it won't be her last. She encourages people to discuss politics and says it's important for young people to engage in a way that's positive and constructive.

