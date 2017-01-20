Don't Waste Your Money: What makes auto insurance rates change?

Auto insurance increases may have nothing to do with driving records.

According to the Consumer Federation of America, some of the largest insurers are charging safe drivers higher premiums than to those responsible for accidents.

The consumer federation says a 30-year-old single woman who rents an apartment and has no degree would pay a higher premium than a married woman with a degree and who owns a house, even though the married woman had a chargeable accident on her record.

The consumer federation says many insurers now use whether or not someone has a job and education, own or rent, to predict a chance of an accident.

It's no longer just a driving record. For those that suspect your insurance company may be penalizing you for your income or credit file, shop around. Or check online insurance comparison sites, to see what other companies have to offer.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter