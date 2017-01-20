Men pose as utility workers, rob woman

he Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects after a burglary near Pandora Thursday night.

A woman was robbed at her home by two men posed as utility workers Thursday afternoon.

The men stated they worked for Columbia Gas and hit a pipe while digging in a yard. They asked to check her water pressure.

One of the males wore a jacket with "Columbia Gas".

While one of the males asked her to escort him downstairs so he could check the water in the basement, the other ran the water in the kitchen.

When the woman heard dressers being slammed she attempted to go upstairs but the male stood in her way.

Once they left the victim found money and jewelry missing.

Columbia Gas released a statement following the incident.

"The safety of our customers is extremely important to us. All Columbia Gas of Ohio employees and our authorized contractors carry company issued identification and most drive clearly marked vehicles. We ask that our customers request to see the identification before allowing someone in the home."

