SCAM: U.S. Marshals warning of fraudulent callers

The U.S. Marshals Service wants the public to be aware of an ongoing telephone scam and not to fall for it.

The scam involves a fraudulent caller contacting people and alleging they have an active federal arrest or bench warrant and then demands payment of fines.

Several members of the public have reported they were contacted from callers claiming to be Deputy U.S. Marshals in Akron and Cleveland.

This is a scam, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency and does not seek payment over the phone and will never ask someone to go get a prepaid credit card.

If you receive any phone calls of this nature or with these instructions, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

