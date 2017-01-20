Men charged with raping, holding 13-year-old captive prepare for trial next week

Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the men charged with raping and holding a 13-year-old girl captive will go to trial next week.

The father and son duo will be defending themselves against charges of rape, endangering children and kidnapping after being accused of holding Timothy's step-daughter in the basement of their north Toledo home.

They were arrested in May 2016 after the 13-year-old claimed she was held captive in a Toledo home for more than a year.

There's no doubt this trial will be unique; The two defendants will be representing themselves.

They will be questioning the alleged victims in this case. And for the first time in Lucas County Common Pleas, a comfort dog will be in the courtroom.

The judge wanted to make sure all loose ends were tied up and everyone was prepared for Monday.

A pool of 75 potential jurors will be in the courtroom and both sides will question them and determine the 12 who will be seated through the week-long trial.

"If father Robinson and Tom Noe had their trials in Lucas County, I don’t see a problem,” said John Thebes, Timothy Ciboro, advisory council.

There has been a lot of media coverage on this case but those involved are not concerned about not being able to seat a jury.

