Remains of 3 Ohio plane crash victims identified

A medical examiner in Cleveland has identified the recovered remains of three of the six people killed when a plane piloted by a Columbus businessman crashed over Lake Erie last month.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County medical examiner's office said Friday that it has identified the remains of 45-year-old businessman John Fleming, his 15-year-old son, Jack, and a family friend, 50-year-old Brian Casey.

Divers weren't able to recover the remains of Fleming's 46-year-old wife, Sue, their 14-year-old son, Andrew, or Casey's 19-year-old daughter, Megan. Cleveland ended its recovery efforts Tuesday, saying it was unlikely further remains would be found in the lake.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says John Fleming became certified to fly the Cessna Citation 525 just three weeks before the Dec. 29 crash.

