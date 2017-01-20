Missing 9-year-old Hillsdale, MI boy found safe

Jace Lyon, the 9-year-old boy from Hillsdale, MI, who has been missing since Wednesday, has been found safe according to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office, the boy was located at approximately 6:51 p.m. on Friday in Fayette Township.

Jace Landon Lyon was found warm, safe and secure at a house less than a half-mile from his home.

He had been missing for two days.

A local resident saw the boy and then quickly called police.

The boy was first reported missing Wednesday night by his mother at his home.

"This is the outcome that can happen when the community comes together to aid one another," said Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker.

According to the Hillsdale County sheriff, hundreds of volunteers covered nine square miles on Friday looking for any sign of Jace.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.