Detroit Tigers visit Fleetwoods during winter caravan

Spring training is a month away, and the Detroit Tigers will head to Florida soon for spring training.

As part of their winter caravan, the Tigers invaded downtown where fans had the chance to ask questions, as well as meet a couple members of the Tigers’ front office, plus Tigers’ manager, Brad Ausmus, and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Despite no major off season moves, Ausmus still feels like his team can compete.

“I think health is the biggest and most important factor going into next season," said Ausmus. "We do have basically the same roster and if we can stay healthy, we feel like we can improve upon the record we had last year and that was a record that took us to the final game of the season before we were out of it.”

There’s no doubt Ausmus has plenty of pressure on him this year, as it could be a make or break season for the Tigers’ manager.

“I don’t think the pressure’s any different. I mean it’s an organization that’s expected to win," Ausmus said. We expect to win, the players expect to win."

Looking ahead, Ausmus think it’s the Cleveland Indians that will be the team to beat next season.

“They established themselves as the best team in the American League last year and they have a lot of pieces coming back and added Edwin Encarnacion, which is a big bat in the middle of their lineup to replace Napoli,” Ausmus said.

Thursday night was also a chance for fans to meet the new Mudhens’ manager, Mike Rojas. He was the manager for Toledo back in 2007. That was the last time the Hens won a division title.

Rojas has high hopes for the team.

“Try to win every game, number one. Part of development is winning, for me and for the organization. Develop these young players throughout this system and hopefully get them to Detroit and stay, not come back, and succeed up there, and then continue the process and get the ball rolling on all the prospects heading to Detroit,” Rojas said.

Baseball season is around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report for training in less than one month.

