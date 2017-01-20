WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump becomes the 45th President

Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday morning.

Trump took the oath of office and addressed the nation in a ceremony that began at 11:30 a.m. Inauguration festivities are expected to last into the evening.

MOBILE USERS: Watch Live Here

About 900,000 people were expected to brave the inclement weather on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Things got underway with musical performances at 9:30 a.m.

Trump was sworn in at noon, followed by his inaugural speech. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence was sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang.

REWATCH: Full Inaugural Speech

When Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office, Trump put his hand on two Bibles; the Lincoln Bible, which President Barack Obama used, and a Bible given to the president-elect by his mother in 1955.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.