Ohio's unemployment remains unchanged for 3rd month

State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December.

It's the third straight month the state's unemployment rate was at 4.9 percent.

Ohio's rate is just above the national average of 4.7 percent.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 282,000, up by about 4,000 from November.

But the state says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,300 last month.

The department says there were job gains in the manufacturing, professional and health care sectors. Ohio did report losses in construction and state government jobs.

