Country fans wait outside Huntington Center for Jason Aldean tickets

Tickets for the Jason Aldean concert went on sale Friday morning.

Online tickets already sold out and some people took to staking out by the Huntington Center Thursday to make sure they got their chance. Some even waiting overnight.

"The Don't Know Tour" will feature special guests Chris Young and Kane Brown.

The concert is at the Huntington Center on April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

