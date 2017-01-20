At least one injured after crash on SB I-75 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

At least one injured after crash on SB I-75

(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

At least one person was injured after a crash on SB I-75 near Ottawa River Road.

Traffic was backed up near Alexis Road in Point Place.

The left lane to closed for about an hour, causing traffic to back up for a couple of miles.

All lanes are back open and cleared.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly