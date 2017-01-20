Warehouse catches fire in Perrysburg Township

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Perrysburg Township Friday morning.

Perrysburg Township police said a pile of cardboard caught fire in the back of the warehouse and workers had to be evacuated.

The fire happened at RRP Packaging located in the Ampoint Industrial Park near Owens Community College.

Crews got the fire under control and a hovercraft was used to get rid of the smoke that filled the building.

Around 30 workers were inside at the time of the fire and all were able to get out safely.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

