Toledoans share thoughts on President-elect

Toledoans share thoughts on what they expect from President-elect during his term.

Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating ever for an incoming President, according to several polls.

CBS News poll tonight shows Trump's approval rating at 32 percent. The majority of respondents disapproving of the way he's handling the transition.

Trump sent out a tweet about the CBS approval poll and others that show him lagging in popularity.

He says they are rigged just like before.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.