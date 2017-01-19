Rooming with a refugee: A new perspective to the presidential inauguration

While he was approved into the U.S., his family has been waiting for approval in Jordan since. But "Moh," as his friends call him, has found an unlikely family here in Toledo for the past two years.

Mohammed Refaai fled Syria with his family at the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.

Mohammed was looking for a place to live after coming to the states alone. He found an unexpected home with three men, from there a friendship

grew.

“We wanted to help him if we could because I am sure it would be hard to move from a situation like that into a situation like this where he doesn't speak the language, and doesn't have any family," said Andrew Trumbull, one of Moh’s roommates.

The three roommates knew little about their new Syrian housemate. They used Google to translate their conversations over home-cooked Syrian food and played basketball to connect. Quickly the four men’s friendship grew as they learned from each other

"Him showing up and being in this house, we have talked about what his family has gone through and we've talked about what is happening in Syria,” explained Jonny Zellers, one of Moh’s roommates. “Like how many people are losing their homes, millions of people are out of their homes so for me having him here just made me understand what was happening and has given me just a great sense of sympathy towards for what’s happening over there."

While Moh has been in the U.S. for two years he is still waiting to receive his green card which he applied for nearly eight months ago. He has a job at a local market, but also spends his time helping other refugees adjust in America

“Moh is someone who cares about you. He may not have even met you yet, but he cares about you,” said Doug Walton, one of Moh’s roommates. “He

is just one of the nicest and most generous like family oriented, funny people that I know. He is one of my favorite people.”

Moh’s roommates say this political season has become more personal because of their relationship and the dialogue surrounding the election.

Despite the President-elect, the roommates say nothing will change how they feel about Moh and refugees just like him.

"Politicians, political issues, and laws aside refugees are people and they need help, they need safety and I want them here,” said Walton. “I want more of them."

The election took on new meaning knowing they lived with the kindest example of a refugee and there were so many who felt otherwise.

“I’ve realized how many fearful and incorrect opinions there are out there about refugees, people from other countries or immigr ants,” said Trumbull.“I think it’s kind of put me in a position where I need to be more outspoken and proactive about encouraging people to open up their minds and not react so much out of fear, but out of love.”

They say no matter what, no president will change how they feel about their friend or what they hope for Moh and his family in the future.

“Hopefully Trump being inaugurated doesn’t change how we interact with Moh,” said Zellers. “Or how Moh interacts with the rest of America, or how Moh interacts with his life here in America. We are very hopeful, we’re not sure obviously what is going to happen, but we are very hopeful that things just stay fine for Moh.”

Moh asked to not be on camera for his safety, but the roommates say that no matter what happens at Fridays inauguration or throughout the next four years, they will stand by his side.

"It’s just shown me that it’s worth the risk,” said Trumbull. “I definitely need to be more proactive and be willing to help other people even if it might be scary or tough.”

"I can genuinely say that probably one of like my top two best friends is a Syrian refugee," added Walton.

"He is in many ways like just a nicer and more like caring person than we are,” explained Zellers. “I think we have learned a lot just from his willingness to love on us and hopefully he thinks that we love on him back."

