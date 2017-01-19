Senator Brown to attend Inauguration, willing to find common ground with Trump

A lot of House Democrats are refusing to go to Friday's Inauguration, but Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he wants to be there to look President Trump in the eye and say he is with him on certain issues.

Senator Brown says he would stand with Trump when it comes to renegotiating NAFTA, getting out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and building "real" infrastructure.

But there's still many political differences between them.

“If you're going to try to privatize the Veterans Administration, or if you're going to try to raise the eligibility age for Medicare, or take kids out of the public schools and put them in for-profit charter schools, then I'll fight like hell," said Brown. "Because in the end, I fight for my state."

Senator Brown also sent a letter to the President-elect Thursday.

He wants Trump to issue an executive order on his first full day (Monday, Jan. 23) to put "Buy America" standards on all federal public works, construction and infrastructure projects - American-made materials only.

The letter also tells Trump that Brown looks forward to listening to his inaugural address.

