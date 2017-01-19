Schools dedicate week to educate parents on school choices

Schools around the country dedicate a week to inform parents and caregivers about schools for their children.

There are many options out there and National School Choice Week aims to educate parents on all of those options they have for their children.

Starting Monday there will be events held across the country to educate parents on the choices they have for their children.

Organizers say this public awareness effort aims to put a spot like on effective education options in each state.

According to the data, Ohio is a state with many options from traditional public school and open enrollment, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools and online and home schooling.

"Do you think that parents do know all of their options when it comes to schools?" said Harvey Liepa, grandfather of TPS students. "I don't think so. Yeah I don't think so. I don't! From here to a different school I don't know the different options or charter schools. I don't know what they're like. But TPS has been where we've been all of the time. I like it here."

Harvey says his grandson loves it at Old Orchard Elementary School. He says the teachers at this public school have gone the extra mile to help him improve his reading skills.

The week also aims to bring light to policy issues regarding education. And with the President-elect Donald Trump and his nomination for the secretary of education there will be a lot of eyes on these policies coming up.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.