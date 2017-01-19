Schools dedicate week to educate parents on school choices

Sunday will start cool for the Glass City Marathon, by afternoon skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the mid 60s.More >>
Sunday will start cool for the Glass City Marathon, by afternoon skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the mid 60s.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
The owners of a Cincinnati arena say they want to completely rebuild it, with taxpayer help, after the NCAA announced its men's basketball tournament would return to the city if the building is upgraded.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
An Ohio man says he was trying to set a good example for his children when he turned in $14,000 he found on the side of the road.More >>
Flint's mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Flint's mayor is recommending that the Michigan city continue getting its drinking water from a regional system, following a crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.More >>
Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.More >>
Schools in Ohio are struggling to get students vaccinated and keep track of those who are immunized.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Fishing. It's a hobby, a lifestyle some might even say. But for one local family, it means a whole lot more. It's a way to remember the life of a son, brother and husband who's life was tragically cut short.More >>
Fishing. It's a hobby, a lifestyle some might even say. But for one local family, it means a whole lot more. It's a way to remember the life of a son, brother and husband who's life was tragically cut short.More >>
According to Bowling Green Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. on E. Bowling Green Rd. east of downtown.More >>
According to Bowling Green Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. on E. Bowling Green Rd. east of downtown.More >>
As the nation observes the 47th Earth Day celebration this year, most people in Northwest Ohio, probably don't realize that a key player in the creation of this perennial event was a woman who spent her childhood and early adult years in Toledo.More >>
As the nation observes the 47th Earth Day celebration this year, most people in Northwest Ohio, probably don't realize that a key player in the creation of this perennial event was a woman who spent her childhood and early adult years in Toledo.More >>
From 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, the public can learn about their operations and interact with the animals. They will also have crafts for kids to do.More >>
From 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, the public can learn about their operations and interact with the animals. They will also have crafts for kids to do.More >>
Saturday was Earth Day across the world. In Toledo, a group adventurous kayakers set out on a mission to clean up Swan Creek. These are members of the Northwest Ohio River Runners.More >>
Saturday was Earth Day across the world. In Toledo, a group adventurous kayakers set out on a mission to clean up Swan Creek. These are members of the Northwest Ohio River Runners.More >>