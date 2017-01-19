The Andersons to lay off first round, more to come

The Andersons is to lay off over 600 workers in Toledo with the first round of lay offs in the distribution center.

This is according to a written notification the company is required to send out prior to a mass layoff. They are called warm notifications. This will be the first of many sent out.

But according to Industry professionals, this is another example of the Andersons keeping its community and employees best interests in mind

This announcement of retail stores closing came as a surprise to many in the community.

But the surprise in the business community is that it didn't happen sooner.

According to Dr. Margaret Hopkins, an associate professor of management at the University of Toledo, when successful businesses have one weak point where they are continually losing divisions are cut and people are laid off pretty promptly.

"In this situation they seem to have tried to find ways to keep these retail stores going for a period of time. Which does, to me, relate to their commitment to the community. " said Dr. Hopkins.

Dr. Hopkins says it appears the company is taking all of the proper steps to take care of their employees since the decision has been made.

