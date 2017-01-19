Port Clinton provides Ottawa County with officer to join drug task force

Ottawa County Drug Task Force received an officer to join the task force instead of usual funding.

An agreement between the Port Clinton Police Department and the Prosecutors office will have an officer working 24 dedicated hours a week with the task force.

For another year, the City of Port Clinton has had to lower their annual funding for the Ottawa County Drug Task Force.

But, this year instead of the $35,000 in funding, they will be providing an officer from the Port Clinton Police Department to work directly with the task force.

"We see it as a win for us, as we now have 24 more man hours each week to fight this drug epidemic,” said James VanEerten, Ottawa County Prosecutor. “For us, that's great.”

Since it's creation in the early 90's, the city of Port Clinton has paid $35,000 yearly to help fund the Task Force.

For the last two years, the city has needed new equipment, and training costs have forced the city to decrease that funding to $2,000.

Even though the monetary support is currently unavailable, the task force knows the manpower support is just as crucial.



"The collaboration between all of the law enforcement agencies in the community is absolutely key to getting this. We have to share and exchange the information. Because this isn't just a Port Clinton problem, this isn't just a Danbury problem, it's not an Oak Harbor problem, it's a county wide problem and actually it's a state wide problem,” said VanEerten.

