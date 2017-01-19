Health department looking to hire someone focused on opiate epidemic

The Toledo Lucas County Health department recently received a $75,000 gr ant from the state to help combat the opiate epidemic.

With this gr ant money from the Ohio department of health, they are looking to hire someone to specifically focus on the problem in Northwest Ohio.

"With the individual we are going to be able to bring in, we can be a massive change agent, we have all of these community partners at the table, now we are going to have the ability to say, what are we doing, how do we do it, how do we move forward, how do we change our community for the better?" said Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner.

The health department is one of only six agencies chosen throughout the state to be given this money.



"We are going to be able to have somebody there that this whole group can rely on to go ahead and make sure that we have the resources we need, what are those facilitators, what are those barriers, what else do we need to do to improve the situation in our community," said Zgodzinski.



Zgodzinski says, he hopes to fill the position by the end of this month or the start of the next.

