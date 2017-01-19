Sandusky County mayors to take polar plunge challenge

The Maumee Fire Department is fighting several grass fires near the Dana Tech Center.

The Maumee Fire Department is fighting several grass fires near the Dana Tech Center.

A well-known restaurant is set to open at the University of Toledo.

A well-known restaurant is set to open at the University of Toledo.

Warm weather means summer is almost hear. And with summer, means summer vacation. For those planning to travel to travel abroad, it is a good time to apply for your passport now.

Warm weather means summer is almost hear. And with summer, means summer vacation. For those planning to travel to travel abroad, it is a good time to apply for your passport now.

Some Northwest Ohio elected officials are going at it over social media, and no, it has nothing to do with any high profile election campaign. It's actually a friendly competition for a good cause.

Two Sandusky County mayors have challenged each other and their communities to see who can earn the most money.

And on Saturday, the winning mayor gets to stay dry while the other takes a polar plunge for a good cause.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez has challenged through a a Facebook video Steve Fought, the mayor of Gibsonburg, to raise money for the upcoming Camp Fire "Freezin' for a Reason" polar plunge on Saturday.

The camp offers county children and teens Summer and winter outdoor programs.

Last year's polar plunge fundraiser had six participants, this year they already have 19. The challenge between the mayors has helped promote the fundraiser to become a countywide event.

"Well, anytime you can create competition among your peers in the surrounding communities to raise money and dollars for our youth, it shows our youth that we care about them. And I try to take advantage of those opportunities." said Sanchez.

To donate for either community in the competition, checks can be written out to campfire and d ropped off at your cities mayors office.

The polar plunge will take place just after noon on Saturday. Find more information on the Camp Fire's website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.