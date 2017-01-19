Toledo police say missing woman with dementia has been found - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police say missing woman with dementia has been found

(Source: Toledo Police Department) (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say they have located an elderly woman with dementia who had been missing. 

Minnie L. Petter, 79,  walked away from her home near Toledo Hospital around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Police posted a missing notice on Facebook. 

On Thursday night, police say Petter had been found safe. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly