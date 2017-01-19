St. Francis High School makes seventh trip to Inauguration

St. Francis High School left for its seventh inauguration trip Thursday morning.

The local students from St. Francis de Sales hugged their parents goodbye before heading to Washington D.C.

Students started making the trip in 1993.

This time around will be Carl Collier's seventh time taking the students there. But he says this year it will be different.

"We've never inaugurated a president like Donald trump. There's no president you can really compare him to. Some people really like that and some people really don't. So I think it will be sort of a circus atmosphere. It's going to be different, " said Collier.

That's the very thing one student says will be exciting about the trip.

"There's a lot of like skepticism like people are scared of protestors. I think it's just going to be a very interesting experience. Seeing something so crazy. Like there's so many people going and I get to be a part of that with all of my friends here. It's going to be really cool,” said Logan Davidson,St. Francis student heading to D.C.

"So much that goes into the whole democratic process and for our country. I just wanted them to really see it both as an experience as a citizen and as an educational opportunity,” said Father Geoff Rose, President of St. Francis de sales.

The group of more than 20 students will be to school on Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.