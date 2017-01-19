Toledo business owners remember when Obama dropped by their stores

It was a totally unexpected visit.

On June 3, 2011, President Barack Obama d ropped by Rudy’s Hot Dog on Sylvania on his way to a speech at the Fiat Chrysler Plant.

He ordered two dogs, picked up the tab for himself and his entourage and sat down with owner Harry Dionyssiou for lunch.

President Obama asked Harry if there was anything he’d like to say.

“Well I said ‘Mr. President in this crazy world we live in, if we’re going to get along with one another, we must love and respect one another.’ He said ‘You’re a good man’ and pulled me into his arms, and I said ‘Thank you, sir. You’re a good man too," said Dionyssiou.

After lunch at Rudy’s, President Obama made his speech and d ropped by Fred’s Pro Hardware on Stickney Avenue - again, totally unexpected.

He came to buy a pair of green garden gloves for First Lady Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Obama even plugged the store and gloves in her gardening book.

After the visit, Pro Hardware sold 150 pairs of the gloves.

“Well, it was good for the store; good for our neighborhood," said Jeff Brown of Pro Hardware. "We got a lot of follow up after that. People still remember us for the store the President shopped at."

But are they expecting a visit from President-elect Trump?

"It would be good for him to promote small business as well," said Brown.

