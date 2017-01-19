Athlete of the week: Nate Navigato

Nate Navigato averaged about nine points as a freshman last year and it's about the same this year. But stats don't tell you the whole story.

His overall play is getting noticed by fans and of course coach Todd Kowalczyk,.

A career high of 22 points against the Falcons on Tuesday.

"Any time you play BGSU you wanna beat up on 'em.. Feels great," said Navigato.

"Spacing on the floor is important, he can stretch it. He guarded well, with him at the four we switched the ball screens. He stayed in front of their guards," said Kowalczyk.

Nate came from Geneva, Illinois. He's six feet eight inches tall. He was committed to Buffalo until Bobby Hurley left for another coaching job. Toledo was plan B and it's worked out great.

"I have trust in my teammates and they have trust in me. I find them, they find me. When we move the ball and screen for each other we'll get open shots," said Navigato.

