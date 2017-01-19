State to oversee building of Flint water pipeline section

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan will oversee construction of a section of water pipeline that will connect Flint to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jsoam9 ) a memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this month by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and Richard Baird, transformation manager for Gov. Rick Snyder. Under the agreement, $4.2 million in construction costs will be paid using state funds.

The about 2-mile-long pipeline section will installed on the city's north side and allow Flint to bring Lake Huron water from the pipeline to the Flint water plant.

Currently, Flint gets pre-treated Great Lakes Water Authority water.

The city switched from Detroit water to the Flint River in 2014 to save money, but corrosive water caused lead to leach from aging pipes into homes.

This story corrects the spelling of Richard Baird's last name in the second paragraph.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.