Shooting victim dies in hospital, charge upgraded to murder

A man police say is responsible for shooting a man is now charged with murder after the victim died Wednesday.

Effram Smith, 26, was shot by Phalando Hudson, 23, at Berdan and Jeep Parkway on Jan. 2. He died 16 days later at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Hudson was arrested and charged with felonious assault on Jan. 13. His charge has since been upgraded to murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

