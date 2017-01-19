Rainfall Record in Reach

January has brought above average temperatures and many rainy days.

So far this month we are more than 2 inches above average in rainfall. This extra precipitation is already causing higher water levels for many streams, rivers and low-lying areas.



This high volume of water has provoked a Flood Warning for areas surrounding the Tiffin River. This waterway is likely to remain within at least the minor flood stage for the foreseeable future.

With more rain on the way, we could find ourselves reaching closer to the rainfall record in January and even experience more substantial flooding problems as well.



