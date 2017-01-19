UT recognized as first to have Blue and Gold Star Memorials

The University of Toledo is the first university in the country to have both Gold Star and Blue Star Memorial placards, honoring those who protect the freedoms of this county.

"The national director Andrea Little she confirmed this. We were like woah. It really sets a standard for UT amongst other colleges," said Clinton Grantham, Sr. Intern, Military Service Center at UT.



The dual placards on campus are new as of Veteran’s Day last year. However, the school was recently recognized by the national Blue and Gold Star program that UT is the first in the country to honor both.

"We came up with the idea of getting a Blue Star Memorial marker, when we realized we have Gold Star memorial family members as well as students here on campus as well we didn't want to leave them out," said Clinton.

The Blue Star Memorial honors those who have served in the armed forces, while the Gold Star Memorial honors the families who lost a loved one that paid the ultimate price, fighting in the line of duty.

"It's really important to definitely show support for people that are serving right now but I think it's also very important to show respect for the families who have lost and understand what they're going through currently,” said Savannah Shelton,University of Toledo Junior. “I think it’s amazing that we have both."

One senior student from the UT Military Service Center says he hopes the placards give people a moment to pause, and to honor and serve those who protect the country.

“A lot of that gets missed on a campus, you know, people are busy," said Grantham. "Some people just don’t think about. But hopefully, they come by these, and they look at them, even for a minute. Hopefully, they’ll think about it, and shake someone’s hand someday.”

With 400 student veterans at the university, there are plenty of opportunities to shake the hands of those that the stars represent.

Students and faculty proud that the university of Toledo honors our veterans and those who've served in this way.

