Clinic held for patients of doctor facing criminal charges

A Northwood Doctor who specializes in addiction treatment is facing criminal charges. Now potentially 250 patients, are now without a doctor, and in need of treatment for addiction.

WTOL 11 first reported in November 2016 that the FBI and DEA raided Dr Dasani's office in Northwood. Last week, he was indicted by a grand jury on 54 counts of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Now, the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is offering a clinic for Dr. Dasani's patients. There, patients can get suboxone, which treats heroin and opioid addiction. "It helps the patient deal with their physical and psychological cravings for the drug, to allow them to further their experiences in recovery," says Scott Sylak with The Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.

The Zepf Center will run a Suboxone Clinic on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2005 Ashland Avenue.

The center is asking patients to bring identification along with insurance information.

In addition to medication, patients can get help mapping out future treatment. "To maintain their sobriety, relieve that anxiety of 'oh my, what am I going to be doing?' Also, an opportunity to engage in some counseling services if they weren't able to get some in the past," said Sylak.

Also the Zepf Center Suboxone Clinic, the following agencies and physicians are offering expedited appointments for any of Dr. Dasani's patients:

Dr. Georges Jabaly - 419.882.6784

New Concepts - 419.531.5544

Harbor - 419.475.4449

Urban Minority Alcoholism Outreach Program Lucas County - 419.255.4444

You can also visit the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services website for a complete list of physicians who may be able to provide treatment services.

