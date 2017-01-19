Glendale-Feilbach accepting donations for Woodlands fire victims

Dozens of families lost everything in Sunday’s fire at Woodlands Apartments in south Toledo, and several of which attend a nearby school.

A total of seven families, with a combined nine children, attend Glendale-Feilbach.

That’s why this week, a special collection is happening at the school to help the Glendale-Feilbach families affected by the fire.

Donations can be taken to One Hope Church located nearby at 4621 Glendale Ave. Drop off times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Volunteers are on hand to accept donations such as food, clothing and household items. They say one of the easiest items to distribute is gift cards, especially to stores like Walmart and Kroger.

The church says additional hours could also be extended into next week.

Anyone who wants to donate a larger item or has questions can contact the Glendale-Feilbach at 419-671-2650.

