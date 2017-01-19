Man arrested for drug trafficking after search at Port Clinton home

A Port Clinton man was arrested Wednesday for drug trafficking, following a search warrant.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Bryant Boyd at 802 E. Third St., after they found an undetermined amount of suspected heroin, money and drug paraphernalia used for packaging and selling drugs.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine within the vicinity of a juvenile.

Boyd was out on bond from previous drug trafficking charges.

He was taken the Ottawa County Jail, pending a court appearance.

