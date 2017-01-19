Two people safe after garage catches fire

Two people are safe after their garage and one room of their house caught fire Thursday morning.

A woman and her grandson, living in a home on Wilber Street, woke up around 6 a.m. to the smell of smoke. They were both able to get out with their two dogs.

Fire crews arrived to flames coming from the garage and one room of the house. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Officials say the garage won't need to be torn down, but extensive repairs will be needed.

No injuries were reported.

