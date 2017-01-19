Woman loses control of car, lands on top of median

A woman is recovering after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-475 overnight.

The 22-year-old was driving northbound on 475 just passed Central Avenue when she lost control of the car and hit the median, landing on top of it, according to state troopers.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Troopers said there was evidence of marijuana use inside the vehicle.

