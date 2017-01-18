Getting Toledoans "WorkReady" for manufacturing jobs

There were about 750 people in attendance at the Woodward High School auditorium Wednesday night for the WorkReady Manufacturing informational session.

The program is new to the area and developed by the Lucas County Department of Planning and Development in conjunction with partnering businesses like Dana, Fiat Chrysler, Detroit Manufacturing Systems and Magna.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and business leaders spoke to hundreds about their potential to succeed with hard work.

“It’s a seminar,” explained Megan Vahey Casiere, deputy county administrator. “You come in, you learn about what manufacturing is all about and what it takes to apply to these jobs, what skills the employers are looking for and it’s that easy. It doesn’t cost anything; it takes a little bit of time and when you come out of it you’re going to be ready to go into manufacturing environment.”

For more information about WorkReady Manufacturing you can visit their website or attend an information session at Scott High School on Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

