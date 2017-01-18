Global temperatures rising, advocates raise concern for Great Lakes

A local advocacy group aims to protect Lake Erie by sharing its research.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2016 marked the third consecutive year of record warmth for the globe.

The Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie were not surprised by the news of the Earth’s temperature increasing.

They are motivated to fight to improve the health of Lake Erie.

"Climate change is not something that's being taken seriously by our government and many other governments," said Susan Matz/Co-Coordinator, Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie. "So it's not at all surprising that we've had this steady increase in both water and air temperatures."

These advocates say the increasing global water temperatures hit close to home.

The warming of Lake Erie makes a more suitable environment for cyanobacteria that produce the toxic microsystin.



The city of Toledo had a four-day water ban for its drinking water as a result of the toxins back in August of 2014.



"We're a little concerned because we have not had another big do not drink. The water scar that people have become complacent or thinking that the problem has been addressed or that we're making progress," said Matz. "But we're not."

The toxic algae feeds off of phosphorous that's in livestock manure. Advocates say there's a ton going into Lake Erie.

“This is equivalent to the waste produced by the metropolitan Chicago and Los Angeles areas combined," said Matz.



Advocates say rising global temperatures and health of our fresh water sources go together. They're worried about incoming president-elect Donald Trump and what they say is his lack of concern.

"His nomination of an EPA head who is a known pro-fracking climate change denier is giving us a lot of concern,” said Matz. “That's not going to change our efforts. In fact we're going to have to double our efforts to make sure people are well aware."

Representative Marcy Kaptur from Ohio's ninth district is also showing advocacy for our great lakes.

In a letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday the democrat along with 47 bipartism members of congress urge Mr. Trump's administration to commit to prevent and learning more about the toxic algae that threatens 20 percent of the world's fresh water.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.