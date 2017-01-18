Schools educate, provide tools for parents on harmful apps for kids

Springfield local schools educated parents on dangerous apps their kids may be using on their smartphones and tablets.

Administrators and local law enforcement spent the evening showing parents the "hidden" apps they most likely don't know about. These apps hiding bullying messages or photos on the child's phone.

Parents now have some tools of their own.

"There is technology out there that parents can install on their children's phones that allow them to become super slooths and they can track what their kids are doing and many times prevent some unintended consequences."

The superintendent also says these meetings are constantly being updated to include the latest information on bad apps in the ever changing cyber world.

