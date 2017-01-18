Two Lima Senior basketball players ruled ineligible for recruiting violations

Two basketball players for Lima Senior have been ruled in eligible to play by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

According to an OHSAA press release, the players, who recently transferred to Lima Senior, were initially ruled ineligible for the remainder of the 2016-2017 season due to recruiting violations.

One of the student's family appealed the decision and the OHSAA agreed to allow the student to participate in basketball games for a portion of the regular season if the student agrees to certain conditions. However, the student will not be allowed to play in the OHSAA tournament and the student's high school eligibility will end following the regular-season.

The student who did not appeal the decision will be allowed to play next season following the "standard conditions of eligibility and residence have been met."

The OHSAA did not identify the two players, nor the specifics of their violations.

