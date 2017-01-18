Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 6 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 6

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
It's Week 6 of high school basketball season in northwest Ohio. The WTOL sports team will be out in full force, covering 19 games on statewide Military Appreciation Night.

The marquee game this week is the renewal of the rivalry between Northview and Southview.

Both teams are tied with Perrysburg atop the Northern Lakes League Conference with a 4-1 league record.

Northview sports the best overall record in the conference at 8-3, but Southview will be able to play in front of their home crowd Friday night.

There will be 14 other boys games on Big Board Friday including:

  • Lima Senior at Clay
  • Eastwood at Elmwood
  • St. Francis at Fremont Ross
  • Whitmer at Findlay
  • Central Catholic at St. John's
  • Anthony Wayne at Springfield
  • Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
  • Start at Rogers
  • Skyline at Bedford
  • Fostoria at Rossford
  • Genoa at Otsego
  • Maumee at Perrysburg
  • Woodward at Bowsher
  • Bowling Green at Napoleon
  • Achbold at Wauseon

There will also be three girls games featured on Big Board Friday including:

  • Maumee at Perrysburg
  • Anthony Wayne at Springfield
  • Northview at Southview

Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

