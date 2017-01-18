Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 6

It's Week 6 of high school basketball season in northwest Ohio. The WTOL sports team will be out in full force, covering 19 games on statewide Military Appreciation Night.
The marquee game this week is the renewal of the rivalry between Northview and Southview.
Both teams are tied with Perrysburg atop the Northern Lakes League Conference with a 4-1 league record.
Northview sports the best overall record in the conference at 8-3, but Southview will be able to play in front of their home crowd Friday night.
There will be 14 other boys games on Big Board Friday including:
There will also be three girls games featured on Big Board Friday including:
Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.
