Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 6

It's Week 6 of high school basketball season in northwest Ohio. The WTOL sports team will be out in full force, covering 19 games on statewide Military Appreciation Night.

The marquee game this week is the renewal of the rivalry between Northview and Southview.

Both teams are tied with Perrysburg atop the Northern Lakes League Conference with a 4-1 league record.

Northview sports the best overall record in the conference at 8-3, but Southview will be able to play in front of their home crowd Friday night.

There will be 14 other boys games on Big Board Friday including:

Lima Senior at Clay

Eastwood at Elmwood

St. Francis at Fremont Ross

Whitmer at Findlay

Central Catholic at St. John's

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Start at Rogers

Skyline at Bedford

Fostoria at Rossford

Genoa at Otsego

Maumee at Perrysburg

Woodward at Bowsher

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Achbold at Wauseon

There will also be three girls games featured on Big Board Friday including:

Maumee at Perrysburg

Anthony Wayne at Springfield

Northview at Southview

Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

